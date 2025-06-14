Bridgnorth gears up for return of its annual carnival – here is all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Carnival returns on Sunday, June 22, and organiser say they have prepared an “amazing day”

The day will feature various music and dance performances, including the June Collins band, Emira Belly Dance, Macy O, and Rock Choir Shropshire.

The carnival will also include a living history reenactment by Conquest Living History and will celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The Bridgnorth Lions will also hold their annual Duck Race on the same day.

Last year's Bridgnorth Duck Race

Sanna Garbett from Bridgnorth Town Carnival Committee said: “Get ready for an amazing day at the Bridgnorth Town Carnival.”

“The carnival procession leave’s Bridgnorth livestock market at 12pm and then goes to Wenlock Road, Church Lane, Racecorse Drive, Sidney Cottage Drive, right on to Victoria Road where we collect the walking procession then onto Salop Street, Whitburn street, High Street, West Castle Street, Underhill Street, Low Town, Mill Street then on to Severn Park for around 13.30pm.”

She said there will be the usual raffle with prizes that include flight for two in a light aircraft, a canoe trip – kindly donated by Pump and Plant Services, £80 Voucher for Peepo Spirit Room, one day of gardening – donated by Severn Valley Landscapes, a hamper of wine from Tanners plus vouchers and many more prizes donated by generous local businesses including The Perfume Laboratory, The Petal Bar, and Clee Cycles.

Bridgnorth Town Council has said there will be road closures to allow the carnival procession through the town between 12pm and 1.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “The following roads will be closed for various periods between these times. Wenlock Road, Church Lane, Racecourse Drive, Sydney Cottage Drive, Victoria Road, Salop Street, Whitburn Street, High Street, Postern Gate, West Castle Street, New Road, Underhill Street, Bridge Street, Mill Street and the A442.”