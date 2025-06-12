Free event celebrating military personnel returning to Telford this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Armed Forces Fun Day will take place on Sunday, June 29 at the Broadoaks Playing Field in Donnington.

The free event between 11am and 4pm is part of the national Armed Forces Day celebrations. It serves as an opportunity for the community to show their support for the men and women who are part of the Armed Forces, from current serving personnel to serving families, veterans and cadets.

The Armed Forces Fun Day will return on Sunday, June 29. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council's culture and events team, the Armed Forces Fun Day will include a Civil War re-enactment display, donkey petting, crafts, wheelchair basketball, appearances from well-known characters, live music and more.

Local groups and military organisations will also be represented at the event.

The Armed Forces Fun Day marks the culmination of a week-long celebration that begins on Monday, June 23. It also includes Reserves Day on June 25 where residents are given an opportunity to recognise Reserve Forces.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, Councillor Angela McClements, said: "Armed Forces Fun Day is a fantastic free event in our event programme. It is absolutely about bringing families and friends together whilst recognising and celebrating the work of serving military personnel, cadets and veterans.

"There are lots of activities, and an opportunity to meet local organisations and businesses who are signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant. So please do come along and enjoy some free activities whilst supporting our local Armed Forces community”.