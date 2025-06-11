Almost 500 runners are expected to take on The Offa’s Dyke 15 2025 on Saturday, June 14

Starting from the clock tower at Hay on Wye at 11am, organisers say they have had a lot more entries this year and expected nearly 500 runners to steam out of Hay and over the bridge.

There are plenty of local running clubs taking part again, from Builth Wells, Brecon, Croft Ambrey, Hay, Hereford, Crickhowell, Wye Valley, Mercia Fell Runners and Ludlow to name a few.

The 12 mile route includes some of the best running trails following the Offa’s Dyke footpath on the Welsh/English border between Hay-on-Wye and Kington.

There are two cut off points on the 15 mile route.

This is because the course cannot stay open indefinitely, some of the course goes via farmers fields and gates who open them specially for the race.

We also want to state and encourage that this race is a running event and not a walking event (although you may be walking up some of the steeper hills!)..

Runners need to reach the seven mile point by 12.30pm and the 10 mile point by approximately 1.15 pm. All runners should be home by 2.30pm.

Anyone reaching these cut off points after these times will be given a lift to the finish

In 2023 a relay option was added and it will continue this year. So if you feel you might not be able to make the cut off times, or just want to split the miles then maybe this is for you.

The official handover points will be where the cut offs are – at the seven mile water station in Newchurch, and at the 10 mile water station in Gladestry.

Prizes will be handed out on the day in the finish area. There will be trophies for the individual winners and team winners, prizes for the first three male and female finishers and first in each age group – these start at 35 for both men and women and will be in ten-year age gaps.

The race began in 1977, and became hugely popular for its beauty and the challenge, and it ran until 2002 when foot and mouth put a stop to it.

In 2015, organisers tracked down the original race director – David Joyce and with his help it was re-launched, and the aim is to grow the race back to the numbers who took part in the glory days.

If organisers haven’t reached the race limit there will be entries on the day.

Online entry fee for single entrants – £30 / £32 (UKA affiliated / Non affiliated)

Online entry fee for a Relay Team – £45 (per team – only one entry name required)

Day Entry fee (single entry) – £35 / relay team £45 (only available if the race limit hasn’t been reached)

For more information visit https://www.tempoevents.co.uk/events/offas-dyke-15/