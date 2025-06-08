Road ban for drugged-up driver who was caught in MIni Cooper near Telford town centre after taking cocaine and meth

Adrian Bell, aged 53, was caught behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper in Rampart Way, near Telford town centre on January 24 this year.

Ball, who is a serving prisoner for unrelated offences, joined the hearing at Telford Magistrates Court via video link from HMP Sudbury.

The court heard that officers spotted the Mini being driven at speed near The Forge retail park at around 10.22am.

They pulled him over in nearby Rampart Way and he was “extremely fidgety”.

A roadside drug test was carried out which proved positive.

Arrested and taken into custody

Ball was arrested and taken into custody where he provided a blood sample. It showed he had 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

He also had 70mcg of methamphetamine per litre of blood, the legal limit being 10mcg.

Ball, of Quarry Lane, Red Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Representing himself, Ball told magistrates: “I was going through a bit of difficult times. I make no excuses.

“I’ve addressed the situation in here and seen the drug people.

“When I’m out of here I want to get back to work.”

Magistrates banned him from driving for 17 months. He will face no further punishment for the offence.