Road closed as air ambulance attends two-vehicle crash near Wem

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to a road traffic collision at Palms Hill near Wem shortly after 5pm on Friday (June 6).

An update said that the incident involved two vehicles, with two fire crews and the rescue tender dispatched to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel also attended along with the Midlands Air Ambulance and West Mercia Police.

The fire crews were said to have used cutting equipment and electric saws to help with the incident.

The B5063 (Shawbury Road) has been closed while emergency service personnel deal with the crash.