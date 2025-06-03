Four different groups will be running Kington and District Community Shop plans throughout June

First to run and stock the shop will be Bryngwyn Riding for the Disabled which will be at the High Street venue from June 4 until June 10

They will be followed from June 11 to June 17 by Kinnerton Village Hall and Women’s Institute

Kington Community Choir will run it from June 18 until June 24 and New Radnor Community Centre will have it from June 25 until July 1.

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com.