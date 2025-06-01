A world renowned artist will be signing copies of his new book Watercolour and Beyond in Mid Wales on June 14.

Waiting for Dinner by David Bellamy

World renowned artist David Bellamy will be signing copies of his new book Watercolour and Beyond in Mid Wales on June 14.

Aberedw artist David Bellamy will be at Erwood Station Gallery and Craft Centre on Saturday, June 14, a day before his 82nd birthday.

At the same time he will be displaying local paintings from the book.

Although the subject material in this practical guide to watercolour painting covers many countries round the world, including Africa, the Himalayas, North and South America, the Arctic and Europe there are nearly two dozen examples from Powys.

This book is quite different from David’s previous how-to-paint books, with many innovative techniques and the emphasis on experimentation with the watercolour medium.

It is packed with methods on rescuing a watercolour that may have not quite worked, using non-standard art materials, highlighting some of the exciting new pigments which bring fabulous effects to a painting, introducing semi-abstract work, while covering all forms of landscape compositions. Although it is primarily aimed at artists with a little experience, it also begins in the traditional manner which will be of value to beginners.

David emphasises the fun element and is well aware of the power of art to help people to cope with loneliness and protracted illness.

Watercolour and Beyond also features work that is not intended to be hung on walls, but which can illustrate family events and characters, the holiday of a lifetime, community or historical projects, and much more.

One of the projects depicted in the book includes a painting of Aberedw railway station as it was in the 1960s, while another features graphic accounts of David’s grandfather’s exploits in the Boer War in 1901.

He encourages artists to work on such projects. Other work depicts a night battle exercise with the army on the Eppynt range, a starling murmuration at Llandegley as well as scenes on the Wye.

David will be at Erwood Station from 2pm to 4pm on June 14 and will be happy to discuss painting and offer advice to artists while signing his books.

He has written 23 books and his paintings are in the collections of Princess Jennah Bint Al Ghazi of Jordan, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Chris Bonnington, and author Bill Bryson, among others.

He has a world-wide reputation with many books published in foreign languages such as Japanese, Russian and European languages, and is proud to have brought many students and others to enjoy the beautiful landscapes of Powys during his courses, and through the medium of his books and writings in magazines.