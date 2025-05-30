Shropshire personal trainer cycles to every Premier League ground to raise funds for cancer charity - finishing at Old Trafford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Bull from Wrockwardine, near Wellington, completed his incredible charity challenge on the final day of the top-flight season last Sunday (May 25).

He has spent several weekends cycling to various clubs around the country, ticking off some in clusters, and finished by cycling to the home of his beloved Manchester United, Old Trafford, where he was even invited inside the ground to take a pitch-side picture ahead of the club's match against Aston Villa.

Stuart Bull completed his incredible challenge last Sunday at the home of his beloved Manchester United, Old Trafford

The idea for the challenge came about while Stuart was out on his bike last October and thought he could probably cycle to Old Trafford.

The personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Lawley discussed the idea of visiting all 20 Premier League stadiums before the end of the 2024/25 season with his colleagues, and decided to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK after six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy announced his cancer diagnosis.

Stuart Bull has cycled to every Premier League stadium for charity. Manchester City gave him a shirt signed by Josko Gvardiol.

Stuart has raised more than £1,000 via his GoFundMe page, and a further £800 at the gym with a recent charity day.

He began his challenge on November 9, cycling to Molineux - the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers - and Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, covering a total of 122km on his bike.

Stuart Bull outside Molineux Stadium - home of Wolves.

Stuart then faced brutal weather conditions during some of his rides in the winter months including snow and ice on his way to Mersyside where he visited Anfield - home of the Premier League champions Liverpool - and Goodison Park - home of Everton.

He then cycled to Bournemouth, Brighton, Southampton, Newcastle and Ipswich's stadiums before finishing in Manchester last weekend where he visited the Etihad Stadium - home of Manchester City - ahead of Old Trafford.

Stuart Bull, a Manchester United fan, grimaces outside Anfield

Now he has finished, Stuart is already gearing up for his next challenge.

Stuart Bull outside St Mary's, home of Southampton.

"I am glad to have completed it, but on to the next thing now," he said. "It's epic to have finished it but I am always like 'what's next?'

Stuart Bull at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

"After completing the London clubs I cycled to Liverpool where it was extremely icy and treacherous. Then I went to the south coast and did Bournemouth, Brighton and Southampton in one weekend, so around 300 miles.

"Then I went up to Newcastle, then Ipswich and then finished the weekend in Manchester.

"The last one was easier because of how hard the other ones have been. Cycling 70 miles compared to 300 miles wasn't actually that bad.

Stuart Bull outside St James' Park, home of Newcastle United.

"It was great to finish at Old Trafford where I was let into the stadium to take a picture by the pitch, and because it was matchday there were lots of fans around.

"But, I am absolutely chuffed to raise what I have for charity. I thought I would struggle to get even £500, so to get more than £1,000 and more money at the gym is great."

Stuart's colleagues at the Telford gym have backed him all the way and expressed their pride at his efforts.

Stuart Bull has cycled to every Premier League stadium for charity.

General manager of Anytime Fitness Telford Chris Clarke added: "We are unbelievably proud of Stuart. As a gym we have done so much charity work, but this is by far the biggest and hardest challenge anyone has done.

"I don't think many people have the mindset and willingness to do something that big, but he has inspired his own clients, everyone around the gym and it is great to see.

Stuart Bull outside The Amex Stadium, home of Brighton & Hove Albion.

"We hosted a charity day on May 25 and so many people donated money to support what he was doing. It's brilliant.

"He was really determined to do this challenge and having driven to Newcastle and Southampton myself, I thought 'how on earth is he going to cycle there?'. But, as soon as he completed the London clubs, I had no doubt that he would do them all.

Stuart Bull at Goodison Park, home of Everton.

"To start in November, go through all the winter months in the cold, wet, wind, and storms, is amazing. I couldn't have done it!"