15 black and white images of beloved Shropshire pubs you may have enjoyed a pint in

Our stunning county Shropshire is home to many fantastic boozers and there is much history behind the thriving pub scene here. More and more is uncovered each day.

These following black and white pictures tell the tale of evolving high streets, eccentric landlords and fond - sometimes blurry - memories.

How many of these did you frequent in their heyday? Send in your photographs of old boozers with credit for another feature to geha.pandey@nationalworld.com.

The Dun Cow, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. This image, submitted by Bob Hanley of Telford, was taken in the 1960s, when there was a bit of demolition work going on.

The Exchange Hotel on the corner of Bellstone and St John's Hill, Shrewsbury. This photo was taken around the mid-1960s and was taken by Mr Walter Winder, who lived at the Exchange pub for many years.

The Bridge Inn, Dorrington, circa 1959 or 1960. Occasion not known. Dorrington pub. Dorrington pubs. This is one of a number of nostalgia pictures contained in an album kept at Dorrington surgery (copied with permission of Sarah Barker at the surgery).

The Post Office Inn, St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury. This pictured, submitted by Bob Hanley of Telford, is undated.

Old Post Office Hotel, Milk Street, Shrewsbury. Pictured is Sam Powell (left) at the bar in the 1930s, who used to run the hotel.

The Block House Inn, Waterloo Street, Ironbridge. This photo, believed to be from the 1920s, was sent in by Paul France and Ron Honeywell.

The Cider House at Wootton, near Bridgnorth. This photo was taken on August 16, 1971 by Shropshire Star photographer Richard Brock.

The Kynnersley Arms, Leighton, pictured by the Shropshire Star on November 22, 1965.

The Green Inn at Llangedwyn, near Oswestry. This picture was taken on April 10, 1965, by Shropshire Star photographer Dan Arden.

The Red Lion pub at Horderley, near Craven Arms. This picture was taken in 1973 by photographer Dave Bagnall.

The Lord Hill, Dawley. This photo was taken on December 16, 1975, by Shropshire Star photographer Bill Bishton.

The Drum and Monkey at Bromlow, south west Shropshire. This photo was taken in June 1978 by Shropshire Star photographer Derek Schofield.

Inside the lounge bar of the Punch Bowl Inn, Bridgnorth. This Shropshire Star photo was taken in October 1969.

The Bull and Dog pub at Coton, near Whitchurch, is another Shropshire Star photograph from 1971.

The Windmill at Rowton circa 1950. This photograph was sent in by Jane Hughes.

