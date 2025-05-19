'We are passionate about giving children the best' - Inside the Shrewsbury school with an art gallery and museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As you enter this school in the heart of Shrewsbury, you very quickly understand why Ofsted found it to be 'Outstanding' across the board last year.

Leaders and staff at this loving, nurturing and ambitious primary school are always looking at what they can improve, build on and add to the school experience.

A huge banner hangs from the ceiling near the school's entrance and reads "be kind, be respectful, work well". Coleham Primary School's vision of "for every child, an excellent education" certainly shines through.

The school is proud to have its own art gallery, The Townsend Art Gallery, named after Judy Townsend - founder of The Belle Vue Arts Festival. The school believes Judy represented everything that is great about their school and their three C's of 'care, creativity and community'.

Drawings, paintings and sculptures created by pupils are displayed in the professional art gallery that often becomes a hive of activity when the school hosts exhibitions for parents, carers and the wider community.

The school is keen on bringing art to life alongside history, and the school is extremely proud of its heritage.