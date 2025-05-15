Mountain challenge to honour Knucklas father who died after motocross fall

Their Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Duncan Powell, who tragically lost his life in a motocross accident, has already raised more than £5,400 for the all-Wales Charity.

Duncan Powell, 35, from Knucklas, was taking part in an event near Llandrindod Wells on July 28 last year when he fell from his motorcycle. He was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but tragically lost his life.

Duncan’s friend Robbie Steele, and a large group of friends, will start their fundraising on July 11 in the hope of raising £35,000 in Duncan’s name. The challenge will see them hiking Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon all within 24 hours.

Robbie said: “Duncan was an incredible friend, who was full of life, energy, and passion for motocross. He was also a talented mechanic, always the first to offer help, whether fixing a car, a lorry or lending a hand to someone in need.

“Above all, Duncan was a devoted husband and a loving father, leaving behind his beautiful wife, Tasmin, and three wonderful children. His kindness, generosity, and infectious spirit touched so many lives, and we want to honour him in a way that reflects his giving nature.”

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

Robbie added: “The Wales Air Ambulance is an absolutely vital service. Sadly, Duncan didn’t make it, but knowing they were there shows just how crucial their role is.”

To donate to their fundraiser, please visit the page: www.gofundme.com/f/honouring-duncan-powell-the-three-peaks-challenge