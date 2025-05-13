Air fryer baking expert and This Morning’s resident baker revealed as celebrity chef for Newport Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The family show returns on Saturday, July 12, and its Festival of Food area will have a packed schedule of attractions.

This year’s celebrity chef will be Juliet Sear, a renowned author and broadcaster – whose career has seen her develop from a bakery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex to supplying Fortnum and Mason, teaching at Leith’s School of Food and Wine – and a growing television and writing career.

More headline acts have been revealed for this year's Newport Show.

Juliet is This Morning’s resident baker and has published six books, the most recent being Air Fryer Baking Magic: 100 Incredible Recipes for Every Baking Occasion.

She has also worked on the Great British Bake Off and will be joined at the Newport Show by Shropshire’s own Great British Bake Off contestant Nikki Laceby, from Albrighton, who took part in the 14th series of Bake Off – and whose Scottish roots saw her return to the show for its most recent Hogmanay special.

Further Salopian attractions at this year’s event will include chef Stuart Collins, whose Dockett No. 33 restaurant in Whitchurch places the county’s produce at the heart of his menus – and says Shropshire was the perfect location for his venture, surrounded as it is by local growers, producers and distillers.

The arena will also see the return of Morgans Country Butchers, from Waters Upton, who have a 200-year tradition of sourcing and preparing the best meat from across Shropshire.

Master butcher Darren Morgan and his family can draw upon centuries of knowledge and will be sharing tips, tricks, and ways for people to re-discover and cook forgotten cuts of meat.

A second family business with deep roots in Shropshire will also be on hand – with Tanners, who have 180 years of history in the county, once again offering wine tastings.

Newport Food Save and Share will also be returning – and helping people to cut food waste and make the most of their meals.

New this year will be Adam Purnell, the Shropshire Lad, who traverses the county in search of great food – and who will be bringing his fire pit cookery to the show for the first time.

Show manager Sally Western said: “As a show at the heart of Shropshire, we’re delighted to be able to showcase the best that our county has to offer this year – alongside our great celebrity chefs!

“We’ve been producing great food for centuries, and it’s wonderful to be able to mark that history by drawing on the deep knowledge so many of our local producers have – as well as to look to the future with some of our county’s up-and-coming foodies, too!”

The show will also be marking history by commemorating both VE Day – which falls on May 8 – and VJ Day – which falls on August 15.

Sally added: “The society will mark the ending of the Second World War with an RAF flypast and round of applause around the showground.

“We will also be having special class in horticulture & handicraft, VE Day celebration cake to commemorate the VE day – further details of these are available online."

To find out more about the show, get tickets visit the Newport Show Facebook page or go to www.newportshow.co.uk.