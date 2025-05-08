In pictures: Care homes celebrate VE Day in style with celebratory lunches and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Today (May 8) marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War and events have been held up and down the county to commemorate the occasion.

Both Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth and Priorslee House in Telford have celebrated the day in style with a celebratory lunch.

VE Day party at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home in Bridgnorth.

Staff worked tirelessly at both care homes to decorate the facilities with Union Flags, bunting and other decorations.

Staff at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home also wore 1940s-style clothes to work as residents enjoyed a celebratory lunch, songs from the era and other entertainment including the reading of a war poem.