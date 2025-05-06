Jailed: Oswestry paedophile who told 'girl' he would wear 'special condom' for sex with her was actually sharing sick desires with undercover cop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

“Groomer” Jack Blake, aged 24, started off an “innocent” chat with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl called Grace, before turning the conversation sexual, pestering her for photos and encouraging her to pleasure herself.

However, “Grace” happened to be an undercover police officer, and after messages went back and forth for several months, cops busted Blake and seized his devices.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Blake first messaged the girl on the Kik app on April 13, 2021, using a different name and photo.

He asked if she minded that he was older, and began an “innocent” conversation which continued for some time.

However, he soon told her she was “fit” and started asking for photographs.

Around four weeks after the conversation began, Blake made the chat sexual, speaking about “being naughty”.

He told her if she “trusted” him she should “show herself off a little more”.