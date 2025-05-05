Local author's new book launch will take place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week

Kathy will read from Attention All Shipping at the event

A new book launch, a coffee and craft session and VE Day commemorations will take place in Llanwrtyd Wells this week.

Local Author Kathy Biggs and Harper Collins Publishers invite everyone to celebrate the publication of 'Attention All Shipping' on Friday, May 9 at 6.30pm in Victoria Hall. Kathy will give a reading from her latest novel followed by a question and answer session.

Entry is free and the event is open to all.

Kathy Biggs is originally from Yorkshire. She took a summer job in Mid Wales in 1985 - and never left.

She has two grown children and lives with her husband, Paul.

After studying a number of Creative Writing courses linked to Aberystwyth University, she discovered a talent for writing.

This is her third novel, following The Luck her first novel published in October 2022 and Scrap, her second title.

Then go along to Llanwrtyd and District Heritage Centre's meet and greet morning on Saturday, May 10 in Victoria Hall, from 10am until 12 noon.

It's a chance to meet friends old and new over a cuppa. There will be a variety of stalls - something for everyone. Entrance is £2.

Sunday, May 11 brings a day of celebration starting with a VE Day Commemoration Service in St. James' Church at 11am.

The events will continue into the afternoon with a picnic in the park from 1pm until 4pm on Dolwen Fields.

Everyone is invited to take along their own picnic and take part in children's games, a raffle and more.