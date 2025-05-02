LIVE: Shropshire Local Election Results 2025 updates as Reform take the lead in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After shockwaves in local elections across the country today it is Shropshire's turn in the spotlight. Votes are being counted in the 74 councillor election at Shrewsbury Sports Village, and will be coming in throughout the day.

Counting is expected to begin at 10am this morning (Friday, May 2).

The local election has huge implications for the future of the county, with the incoming administration faced with plenty of major decisions - from Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road and the Shropshire Council's local plan debacle, to the continuing financial pressure on the council.

With the council's former Conservative leader, Councillor Lezley Picton stepping down - along with a host of senior Tory colleagues, there are guaranteed to be changes at the top of the administration - no matter who takes control.We will be updating this blog with live information from the count throughout the day as we find out which direction Shropshire Council will be heading.