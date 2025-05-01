Woman taken to hospital 'in critical condition' after being found unresponsive in Telford town park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire, police and ambulance services were called an area of Telford town park at around 3pm on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police say they were called to a concern for safety in woodland near to Hinkshay Road at 3pm after a woman was found unresponsive.

The teams administered advanced life support at the scene and the woman, aged in her 20s, was transported to the Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment where she remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at around 3.09pm.

Telford Town Park

They said: "Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman in a critical condition being cared for by the fire service.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to her at the scene which continued en route to Princess Royal Hospital where she was conveyed by land for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police do not suspect any third party involvement.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time to assist with their enquiries. The woman is described as white and was wearing a black t-shirt over a blue swimming costume.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury said: “We are keen to establish the circumstances before emergency services arrived at the scene and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 2pm and 3pm who can offer information.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and at this time do not suspect third party involvement.”

If you have any information, please email Detective Sergeant Edwards at craig.edwards@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 313i of April 30, 2024.