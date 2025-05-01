Woman taken to hospital 'in critical condition' after 'a fall from height' in Telford town park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire, police and ambulance services were called an area of Telford town park off Dark Lane at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found a woman in critical condition after reportedly falling from a height.

The teams administered advanced life support at the scene and she was transported to the Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.09pm to a patient who had fallen from a height nearby to Dark Lane in Telford.

Dark Lane, Telford. Photo: Google

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a woman in a critical condition being cared for by the fire service.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to her at the scene which continued en route to Princess Royal Hospital where she was conveyed by land for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.