Shropshire brewery celebrates after its beer is selected for House of Commons bar

Shropshire’s Salopian Brewery raised a glass of its popular Shropshire Gold at the seat of Government, after local MP Helen Morgan chose it as the week’s guest ale in the Strangers’ Bar.

The beer, a 3.8 per cent easy drinking Bitter, was enjoyed by the many MPs and other parliamentarians for whom the Strangers’ Bar is effectively their ‘local’.

Managing Director, Trevor Hourican, made the journey to the capital to share a pint with Helen Morgan herself.

From left, Barry Watts, Head of Policy & Public Affairs at SIBA, Trevor Hourican, Managing Director at Salopian; Helen Morgan, MP North Shropshire, Rita King, Honorary Secretary, All Party Parliamentary Beer Group. Photo: Salopian Brewery

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: "It has been a pleasure to bring this fine beer from my constituency to Westminster and introduce Parliament to a taste of Shropshire.

“Salopian is a real asset to our constituency, brewing wonderful craft beers, providing jobs for local people and supporting other businesses including the pubs that are at the heart of our local communities.”

Trevor Hourican said: “We were delighted that Shropshire Gold was selected for the Strangers’ Bar as we celebrate our thirtieth anniversary and are grateful to Helen Morgan and the team at the bar for making it happen.

"We’re very proud of our beers and this was a great opportunity to share it with others from across the country.”

He added: “We’d love to think that a pint of Shropshire Gold may have inspired some of our politicians to dream up ground-breaking new policies, but we are nonetheless delighted that so many MPs enjoyed drinking it.”

Shropshire Gold was made available in the Strangers’ Bar as part of a scheme run by the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA), which Salopian Brewery is a part of.