A Rhayader councillor has backed an idea for Police Community Support Officers to be recognised with a 10 year service medal

Town and county Councillor Angela Davies said she would support such a move and she asked the town council if they would back it too.

She said the PCSO’s are currently one of the only emergency services that are not recognised and she said she knows there would be a cost to them getting a long service medal.

“I would support it and there is a bit of a campaign for it and I think our PCSO Gareth is coming up to his 10th year of service, so would the town council think about it,” she asked.

Councillor Davies also told the town council that she will receive £5,000 to spend on anti-poverty projects in the ward.

All 68 of Powys’ county councillors will get a share of the £340,000 which comes from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The money is to be spent with the aim of combating poverty by promoting local economic growth, improving skills, providing support for families and children and community engagement.

Councillor Davies said she is speaking with various local groups in the community such as the school, to see what could be done to have a lasting benefit.

Meanwhile, Councillor Davies said some yellow diagonal boxes which have been placed on the road in the town should not be there and they should be ‘H bars’ instead.

H-bars are designed to remind drivers that a dropped kerb exists and that they should not park in front of it, as this could obstruct access to the driveway or property.

She said businesses can stop on the yellow boxes to load and off-load and anyway placing cones in the highway to reserve a parking place is liable for enforcement action.