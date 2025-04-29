How volunteers brought a beloved Shropshire working farm back to life after four years in the wilderness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Acton Scott Heritage Farm near Church Stretton reopened to members of the public on Friday, April 18.

Behind the revival of the working farm are 130 volunteers who have worked tirelessly to bring the farm “back to life” after it was closed down by Shropshire Council in 2021.

Seeing the farm full of familiar - and new - faces on its first few days of opening was “lovely", director Rachel Lambert-Jones told the Shropshire Star.

Acton Scott Heritage Farm has reopened as a charity. Photo: Acton Scott Heritage Farm/Google

Rachel added: “Everyone's worked so hard to bring it back to life from its former state that it was like welcoming old friends back.

“So many people had memories of the farm from years ago, and those who hadn't visited before were just delighted by it, because it really feels like stepping back in history.

“There's no visible signs of modern life here at all, and the guides are all in Victorian outfits and so on.

“It just feels timeless, really. And people commented on how peaceful it was.