May Bank Holiday opening hours confirmed for Aldi stores across Midlands

The supermarket chain has confirmed that standard opening hours will be in place across the weekend, while stores in England and Wales will be open until 8pm on Monday.

It also advised that opening times might vary by different stores and said that customers should check their local store on the Aldi website.

A spokesman for Aldi said: "Aldi has confirmed its opening times for the upcoming May Bank Holiday.

"Standard opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s stores across the UK on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

"Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday, May 5, while in Scotland stores will close at 10pm as normal.

"The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

"The UK’s cheapest supermarket has everything shoppers need for an amazing May Bank Holiday, whatever the weather.

"Whether it’s for a BBQ or long weekend away, Aldi shoppers can enjoy everything from its range of British meat, vegetarian and vegan options, as well as sides, sweet treats and a wide selection of drinks, at unbeatable prices."