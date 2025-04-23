Reports will be prepared on a Powys man and woman who turned up at court after warrants were issued for them previously

Jade Cambridge, 39 year-old of Under Ffrydd Wood, Knighton has previously admitted causing criminal damage to Barcud Housing Association property worth £1,853 on June 11 2024 and resisting Police Constable Scott on High Street, Presteigne on August 9 2024.

Her co-accused, David Evans, 45, also admitted causing criminal damage to Barcud Housing Association property worth £1,853 on June 11 and stealing a bicycle, also in Presteigne, on the same day.

At the last hearing, Ms Cambridge failed to attend, while Mr Evans turned up at court late and left without being dealt with as his solicitor had already gone.

Both appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Magistrates were told it was the ninth listing of the cases and they ordered fail to surrender charges to lie on their files.

The magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports on the pair and adjourned the case until May 13.

Both remain on conditional bail, the conditions being that they reside in the addresses given to the court.