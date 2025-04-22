All Arriva bus changes in Telford, Shrewsbury and Brignorth set to take place this next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Over the last month, a number of changes have occurred to bus services across the county.

Changes include new operators, revised timetables as well as the extension of some routes.

On April 1, the annual open-top sightseeing bus tour that runs from Shrewsbury to Ironbridge returned.

Each year the bus takes tourists - and interested locals - from Shrewsbury town centre past Shrewsbury Abbey, Attingham Park, Wroxeter Roman city, Ironbridge and Much Wenlock.

Notably, one of the revisions set to occur over the next week includes the cancellation of route 3A from Saturday, April 26.

The service, which ran from Harlescott/Belvidere to Shrewsbury Bus Station, has been replaced, in part, by the new route 23A.

Many Arriva bus services are due to change this week. Photo: Steve Leath

Here is every change to Arriva bus services across Shropshire coming into effect over the next seven days.

From Saturday, April 26

Service 1 (Monkmoor, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised route and timetable. All journeys will serve Woodcote Way, between Monkmoor Road and Conway Drive.

Service 3A (Harlescott/Belvidere to Shrewsbury Bus Station) [Arriva Midlands]. Service cancelled and replaced, in part, by new route 23A (see below).

Service 17 (Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. The 7.46am departure from Shrewsbury Business Park to Shrewsbury Bus Station will depart at 7.56am on Mondays to Saturdays and will operate 10 minutes later throughout.

Service 23/23A (Belvidere, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised route and timetable. Most journeys on route 23 will run between Shrewsbury Bus Station and Belvidere (Belvidere Road/Mynd Close Junction) only. To ensure punctuality can be met, the frequency has been revised. The 3A has also been incorporated in part into the timetable as the 23A.

Service 24 (Sundorne, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Minor amendments to some of the early Saturday journeys and early evening, to allow more efficient scheduling.

Service 25 (Harlescott, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Minor amendments to some of the early evening journeys, Monday to Saturday, to allow more efficient scheduling.

Service 26/26A (Meole Village, Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised timetable to ensure punctuality of the service. School journeys operating to and from Meole Brace School are number 26A.

Service X12 (Newport/Shrewsbury) [Arriva Midlands] – Minor changes to the timetable to improve punctuality.

From Monday, April 28

Service 9 (Bridgnorth/Wolverhampton) [Arriva Midlands]. Revised route and timetable on schooldays only from April 28.