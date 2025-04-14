The film Roman Holiday will be shown at Kington soon

Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann played by Audrey Hepburn takes off for a night while in Rome.

When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck),who takes her back to his apartment for safety.

At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, April 26 at 7.30pm.

The film runs for 118 minutes and there will be an interval during this film

Tickets are 6.50 for adults and they can be booked by calling 07855 254590