Police investigating criminal damage at Severn Valley Railway after stones thrown at train carriages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police say "several" carriages on the Severn Valley Railway were damaged after stones were thrown at windows.

The police said the incident occurred while the carriages were stationary, near the Wyre Forest Leisure Centre in Kiddermister, between 6pm on April 6 and 5pm on April 7.

Kidderminster Station, Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are investigating criminal damage to several passenger train carriages on the Severn Valley Railway.

"The stationary train carriages, which are located near to the Wyre Forest Leisure Centre, were damaged when stones were thrown at the windows smashing them."

Anyone with information is asked to use the ‘Tell Us About’ form online at: westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00094_I_08042025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org