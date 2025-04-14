Man, 37, fined after being caught with bag of cocaine in Shrewsbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Jinks, aged 37, was searched by police on unrelated matters in Castle Foregate and discovered a small packet of the class A drug on him.

Jinks, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to possession of cocaine. He has 38 convictions for 67 offences including assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife. This latest conviction for cocaine possession is his first since 2021.