Manager of catering services provider in Shropshire praised after winning prestigious award

General manager of Shropshire Council's Shire Services initiative, Susan Vuli won the 'People Development’ category at the Contract Catering Awards in London on March 3.

Susan's individual accolade came as Shire Services was recognised for its initiatives and work to promote healthy eating among children through the 'Group' category award.

Shropshire Council said Susan's achievement is a "testament to her transparent and collaborative management style".

Susan Vuli with Dan Hughes, Head of Contract Catering and FM Management, and her 'People Development' award. Picture: Shropshire Council.

Susan beat off stiff competition from other nominees and has earned praise from leaders at the authority.

Executive Director at Shropshire Council, Tanya Miles said: "I am thrilled that Susan Vuli’s inspirational leadership style has been recognised on a national scale, adding another well-deserved award to our Shire Services’ trophy cabinet. Susan’s enthusiasm and commitment to the team have boosted staff morale, improved the uptake of school meals, and enhanced service provision.

"Susan’s nomination was the only one from a local authority, making her achievement even more significant. Her innovative approach to people development has set a benchmark in the industry, and her success is a source of pride for Shropshire Council.

"The Contract Catering Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the catering industry, recognising individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to their organisations. Susan’s award highlights the importance of effective leadership and the positive impact it can have on staff and service quality."