Spin me round: Wellington vinyl shop celebrates 'Record Store Day'

Today sees the return of 'Record Store Day' where almost 300 independent record shops across the UK have come together to celebrate their unique culture.

Residents and music lovers queued down New Street outside Spinning Around Records in Wellington, hoping to purchase one of several exclusive records that have been made for the day.

This year's special releases include a record by Sam Fender, the Oasis Time Flies box set and Fortnight by Taylor Swift.

People were queuing down the street.

Owner of Spinning Around Records, Emma Perks has spent weeks preparing for the special day and said she was looking forward to opening her doors bright and early at 8am to welcome eager customers.

Special releases have limited availability and are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. The record shop specialises in pop music, but also features genres including indie and rock.