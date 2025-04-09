Plans to erect two industrial units at a Presteigne Business Park have been submitted to Powys County Council

Mr W Tyler of Radnor Oak Limited has applied for permission to erect two general units and associated infrastructure at the Broadaxe Business Park.

The site is currently vacant but is a fully serviced plot and business park.

In the application Mr Tyler said the company currently employs six full time staff and the development will requirement the employment of more- although it does not say how many.

The opening hours of the units would be Monday to Friday 8am until 5pm, if it is given permission.

The units would be fitted with general wood working machines and a dust extra ventilation system.

Presteigne and Norton Town Council will consider the application at its meeting on Monday, April 14 and then Powys County Council will make a final decision by May 13.