Plans to carry out work on a Knighton shop have been supported by the town council

Mr and Mrs Coxill have applied for listed building consent to carry out work at Walkmill Antiques at 7 High Street, Knighton.

They want to remove and replace two front windows at the Grade 2 listed building and render with lime scratch and a top coat.

The works are considered to be relatively straightforward. The existing white painted concrete render is failing. It is proposed to be removed and replaced with a lime based render instead, impregnated with a mid-blue colour paint.

Also proposed is the repair or, if necessary, renewal/replacement of two existing windows on the front elevation. Repair is the preferred option but if renewal or replacement is necessary it will be on a like-for-like basis and will not include double-glazing. The existing windows are timber and if they need to be replaced, they will be replaced with timber windows.

Knighton Town Council considered the application at a recent meeting and when members concluded the replacement of the windows would be like for like, they agreed to raise no objections.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the application by May 5.