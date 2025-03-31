Telford drug dealer admits supplying cocaine and ketamine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said that Andrew Lane, 30, of Laburnum Road in Wrockwardine Wood was arrested following a warrant in Telford on Friday - March 28.

He was charged on Saturday with being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug - class A (cocaine), and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drugs - class B (ketamine).

Officers said he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Lane was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date for sentencing.

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on Friday following the warrant was released on bail as enquiries continue.