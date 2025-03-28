Fire crews called to deal with late night blaze at Shrewsbury house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at around 1.38am today - Friday, March 28.

Two crews were sent to the scene, at Westbury Road in Shrewsbury, after reports of a fire at a house.

On arrival crews discovered it was a small fire involving an electricity fuse box.

An update said the crews used small gear and a dry powder extinguisher to deal with the incident, before isolating the electricity.