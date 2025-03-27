North Shropshire village primary school praised by Ofsted - but headteacher 'disappointed' by early years judgement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a recent report, Whixall CofE Primary School near Whitchurch has been rated 'Good' in four of the five sub-areas by inspectors.

However, the education watchdog has deemed that the school's early years provision 'requires improvement'.

The village primary school's headteacher said she is "disappointed" with the judgement and believes it "does not reflect" the standard of education the school delivers.

Overall, the report highly commended staff and leaders for the standards of education provided at the school.

The behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and quality of education at Whixall Primary School have all been rated 'Good'.