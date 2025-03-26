Members show interest in becoming town council governors for two Llandrindod Wells schools

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan recently resigned as the town council governor at Cefnllys Primary School.

At a recent meeting, Councillor Morgan said: “It’s unfortunate but due to my work schedule I can’t carry on as a governor. I have really enjoyed my time as a governor, and it is a big thing for me to give it up.

“I hope someone will take it on to represent the town council.

“It is a lovely school, the governors and staff do their very best for the pupils there. I did not really want to give it up but something had to give.”

Councillor Neil Bastow expressed an interest in the role and so did Councillor Chris Owen (Blue), although both asked for more information.

A couple of months ago a vacancy for a town council governor also arose at Trefonnen Church in Wales School and it has not been filled.

At the March meeting Councillor Robert Thomas showed an interest but also asked for more information.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said she would ask both schools for more information and forward it to members for them to consider before the April meeting.