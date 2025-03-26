Firefighters rush to blaze involving hay bale in field near Ellesmere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 5.30pm reporting a fire in the open near Caegoody Lane.

Two fire crews including the incident support unit were sent from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations to the scene.

Crews discovered a fire involving one small hay bale within a field.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and drag rakes to extinguish the blaze and make the scene safe.

The incident was under control by 5.44pm.