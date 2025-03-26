Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rush to blaze involving hay bale in field near Ellesmere

Firefighters were called to a field on the outskirts of Ellesmere after a fire involving a hay bale.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 5.30pm reporting a fire in the open near Caegoody Lane.

Two fire crews including the incident support unit were sent from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations to the scene.

Crews discovered a fire involving one small hay bale within a field.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and drag rakes to extinguish the blaze and make the scene safe.

The incident was under control by 5.44pm.

Similar stories
Most popular