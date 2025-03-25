Shropshire Star
Close

A coffee morning to raise money for Medecins San Frontiers Doctors Without Borders will be held at a venue near Kington

A coffee morning to raise money for Medecins San Frontiers Doctors Without Borders will be held at a venue near Kington

By Karen Compton
Published
A coffee morning to raise money for Medecins San Frontiers Doctors Without Borders will be held at a venue near Kington
A coffee morning to raise money for Medecins San Frontiers Doctors Without Borders will be held at a venue near Kington

Marilyn Kelly will be hosting the event at Greenfield Farmhouse in Huntington on Saturday, April 5 from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

There will be a cake stand and coffee and an optional woodland walk is optional with dogs on leads welcome.

To attend or for more information email Marilyn.kelly266@gmail.com.

Similar stories
Most popular