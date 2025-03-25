Firefighters called to blaze at property on an industrial park in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on Centurion Park shortly after 7.20am.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington fire stations to the scene. Operations and principal officers were also in attendance.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze within a commercial property at the industrial park.

Crews also used a thermal imaging camera to make sure the area was safe.

The incident was under control by 8.20pm.