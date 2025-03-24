Llanwrtyd Thursday Club heard from Dr Fred Slater

The guest speaker was Dr Fred Slater B.Sc, M.Sc, PhD of Newbridge-on-Wye who spoke about the changes that have occurred in the countryside over time.

He mentioned the abundance of wild flowers such as primroses, cowslips, ox slips, celendines etc which years ago could be found in the hedgerows together with the various mosses etc; he spoke about the abundance of salmon and eels that used to be in our rivers; the plots of potatoes, runner beans and other vegetables grown in numerous allotments and fields and also the common sight of many people keeping bees years ago.

Dr Slater also spoke about the diminishing number of birds which sadly can now be seen and heard in the countryside.

He had also brought along with him examples of various plants such as holly and ivy and he explained how these particular plants adapt and evolve as they pass through their various growth stages from the Vegetative Stage to finally the Flowering Stage.

Mary Hutt thanked Dr Slater for a most interesting and fascinating talk and had given everyone present much food for thought.

The raffle prize was won by Margaret Watkins. Everyone then enjoyed afternoon tea and a chat.

Photo: Dr Fred Slater