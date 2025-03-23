Fine and points for Shrewsbury driver who crashed and failed to stop for police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cameron Murphy, aged 23, crashed a Volkswagen Golf into a Toyota Avensis on Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury on August 25 last year.

Murphy, of Red Deer Road, Radbrook, Shrewsbury, pleaded at Worcester Magistrates Court to failing to stop after a road accident and driving while uninsured.

Magistrates fined Murphy £350 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with eight penalty points.

Murphy must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £140 victim surcharge, bringing his total legal bill to £600.