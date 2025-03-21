More disruption expected this weekend as M54 to close between Shifnal and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A series of closures have taken place on the route since the end of February, with the work planned to continue until Monday, April 21.

The latest closure continues tonight - Friday, March 21, and affects the eastbound carriageway, from Telford towards the West Midlands.

The closure will take place from Junction 4 for Shifnal, Priorslee, and Telford Services, to Junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

National Highways has been carrying out maintenance on the M54.

It starts at 8pm this evening - Friday, March 21, and continues until 6am, Monday, March 24.

Diversion routes will be in place and signposted, taking vehicles on the A5.

The closures, which are taking place over eight weekends, are to repair concrete, as well as replacing road markings and road studs.