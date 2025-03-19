Watch: Tiger cub triplets take first steps outdoors after being born at West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is the adorable moment a trio of critically endangered tiger cubs underwent a health check before taking their first steps outdoors at West Midlands Safari Park.

The Sumatran tiger cub triplets were born at the tourist attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on January 17 this year.

The tiny trio arrived to 13-year-old mum Dourga and have now had their first health checks at eight-weeks-old, which has also confirmed their sex.

Photographs show the tigers being carefully weighed and checked over by vets and keepers before they ventured into their outside enclosure for the first time.

The health check, which also involved their first vaccinations, confirmed that there are two girls and a boy.

The cubs were born to mum Dourga. Photo: Matthew Lissimore

Veterinary surgeon, Lindsey Baines, said: “We are delighted that we have three healthy Sumatran tiger cubs.

"The vet team have been monitoring their development carefully since they were born, through the CCTV to ensure there were no issues.

"Their first health checks and vaccinations all went swimmingly, and they are developing as we would expect with no concerns.”

Veterinary nurse, Sarah Smith added: “The cubs have been showing their own characters recently and we really saw their feisty side during their examinations.

"We were thrilled to discover that we have two females and one male and loved watching them venture outside and explore for the first time on Monday.

"The next steps are a health check at 12 weeks, then they can venture into the wider ‘Tiger Tropics’ habitat.”

There are two girls and one boy in the trio. Photo: Matthew Lissimore

The birth of the cubs was hailed a milestone moment for the park, as it is estimated that there may be fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild.

On Monday (March 17), the cubs took their first steps into the outdoors, under the watchful eye of mum and keepers.

The safari park said Dourga encouraged her youngsters outside by "chuffing" at them -a noise tigers use as a friendly greeting, or in this case, to comfort cubs.

It was the male who took the first tentative steps outside, keeping his tummy to the ground for safety, before being follows by his sisters.

Now keepers know the sex of the cubs, they have chosen the name ‘Nova’ for one of the girls and the remaining two cubs will have names chosen by the public.

All animals born at the attraction this year will have names beginning with ‘N’.

The Sumatran tigers at the park are part of an EEP (EAZA Ex-Situ Programme), which is a collaboration between European zoos, aiming to conserve endangered species.