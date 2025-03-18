Secondhand bookshop in Much Wenlock up for sale as owners look to retire after 22 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Secondhand book and music business, Much More Books and Much More Music in Much Wenlock has gone up for sale.

The business, which trades out of a store on the town's high street, has been trading for almost 22 years under the care of the same family.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the store said it was a "retirement sale" and a "dawn of another era".

They said: "It’s now time to hand over the reins to another owner. The rumours are true, our shop is up for sale.

Much More Books, Much Wenlock, is up for sale. Photo: Zoopla/Blacks Business Brokers

"We’ve met a lot of lovely folk over the years, and we can only thank you for your continued support."

A spokesperson for the brokers said the business, with an "extensive online presence", was situated in a "prime tourist location".

According to the listing, the business has an annual turnover of £70,591 with a gross profit of £58,346.

The leasehold is being sold by Blacks Business Brokers for £39,995. The listing is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/69650020

