38 dogs and five horses seized from 'puppy farm' near Bridgnorth

Officers from Bridgnorth's safer neighbourhood team (SNT) were joined by the Environmental Agency (EA) and the RSPCA on Wednesday, March 12, to execute a warrant at an address near Bridgnorth.

Photo: Bridgnorth safer neighbourhood team (SNT)

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that a stolen vehicle was recovered from the address and dozens of dogs were seized from what they called a "puppy farm".

In total, 38 dogs were seized along with five horses, which were then handed to the RSPCA.

Photo: Bridgnorth safer neighbourhood team (SNT)

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth SNT said: "In the morning, a stolen vehicle from the West Midlands was recovered and valuable intelligence was gathered.

"In the afternoon, a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) was given to the registered keeper of a vehicle displaying a Vehicle Registration Mark (VRM) which did not conform to regulations.

Photo: Bridgnorth safer neighbourhood team (SNT)

"Additionally, the police seized a total of 38 dogs from a puppy farm and 5 horses, before handing them to the RSPCA where they have been taken away so that their health and welfare can be evaluated."