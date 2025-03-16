Police appeal after Whitchurch home burgled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PC Ben Jones posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page reporting the burglary at a property on Station Road, Whitchurch.

The incident occurred between midnight and 1am on Friday March 14.

A post said: "We are appealing to the Whitchurch community for information following a burglary at a home on Station Road. The burglary took place between midnight and 1am, on Friday 14th March 2025.

"Did you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help enquires? Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 22/22173/25."