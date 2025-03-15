'I'm very proud': Founder of Shrewsbury child to parent abuse support company reflects on 'incredible' five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS) was launched by Michelle John in March 2020 with an aim to reduce the impact of child to parent abuse across Shropshire.

Now supporting more than 8,500 parents and caregivers across the country, Michelle told the Shropshire Star that it’s been “incredible” to see how much the company has achieved in the last five years.

PEGS is celebrating its fifth birthday this month. Pictured is founder Michelle John.

Michelle said: “Today, we are still the only UK organisation who provides support just for parental figures.

“We have managed to get child to parent abuse recognised within the Domestic Abuse Act (2021) and we've become trusted partners of NHS England.

“We created an employer covenant free for any employer to sign up to to get access to training and support, backed by the Department for Work and Pensions.

“We've created risk awareness models and tools and we've developed training.

“We're a very small team but we’re incredible and I'm very proud.”

Michelle continued: “It also comes with a lot of sadness.

“There's still so many people out there that have not recognised that this is something that's occurring to them.