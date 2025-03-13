Shrewsbury veterans set to sleep out to raise awareness and funds for homeless ex-servicemen and women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of the Ford and District Royal British Legion branch will take part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out on Friday, March 21.

They will camp out in the woods at the Castle Country Club inside a tent with just a sleeping bag.

Individuals, groups and communities across the UK will take part in the event throughout this month by sleeping outdoors for one night - or more - to raise awareness of veteran homelessness.

The fundraising challenge seeks to raise as much as possible to support homeless veterans.

Geraint Howells, Chair of Ford & District Branch, RBL.

And, while it doesn't exactly replicate the experiences of rough sleeping, it aims to give people an idea of what it is like.

Veteran and local farmer, Richard Jones from Cruckton in Shrewsbury will join other veterans, families and friends at the event.

The 55-year-old said: "I am keen to support the Great Tommy Sleep Out to raise awareness of the plight of ex-service personnel who, for various reasons, find themselves sleeping on the streets. By taking part in the Sleep Out I hope to raise funds for the Royal British Legion (RBL) to provide real assistance and support for them.

"I am hoping to encourage others to take part with me in the grounds by the Castle Country Club or to sponsor us to raise funds. One night under the stars, or in a tent, is only a taste of what some have to suffer and the sleep out may help those veterans in trouble and homeless.

Richard Jones, 55, from Shrewsbury is taking part in the sleep out event.

"As a member of the Ford & District RBL, I seek to encourage all to join us and take part in all our activities including the RBL Poppy Appeal and Remembrance services."

Lisa Farmer, RBL Industries Chief Executive added: "The Great Tommy Sleep Out is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by servicemen and women who find themselves without a home when they return to civilian life. Part of the support we provide to the country’s most vulnerable veterans is homes for those who were street homeless. The veterans who live in our emergency accommodation have access to welfare and healthcare support, employment training and work experience to help them on the road to independence after leaving the armed forces.

"This is an important issue, and we are working tirelessly to reduce veteran homelessness. I’d like to thank everyone participating for helping us in our ambition by taking part in The Great Tommy Sleep Out and sleeping outdoors for one night in March. Not only are they raising vital funds for our work but also shedding light on veteran homelessness."