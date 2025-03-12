Powys Radnor Federation of Women’s Institutes St. David’s Day Celebration

The enjoyable afternoon consisted of Welsh music, literature and poetry, and featured the Bracken Trust Singers.

There was also a prize for the best Welsh outfit or hat.

The celebration commenced with the Bracken Singers under the leadership of Vera Buckler together with accompanist Sue Turner, performing a varied selection of songs, with naturally a good number of Welsh songs included.

Then followed an interval when refreshments were provided and served by the local ladies. Next the Welsh costume or hat competition was judged.

The second half of the afternoon entertainment began with Jess Squires of Gladestry singing songs in both Welsh and English, and alternatively playing the flute.

A Dylan Thomas Tribute of readings followed including from his most famous work “Under Milk Wood”. These were performed by Frances Field, Margaret Galliers and Kay Yendole of Clatterbrune W.I.(Presteigne) together with Jenny Cox, Ann Creed and Alison Thomas of Stowe and Stanage.

The high standard entertainment ended with Jill Willey of Rhayader singing, saying readings, poems and playing the harp.

The afternoon concluded with the singing of the Welsh National Anthem. The floral table decorations were made by Presteigne Craft Club, and inspired by Vicky Barnett of Clatterbrune W.I.

There was a good number of representatives present from the various Radnor W.I’s. The compere for the afternoon was Cynthia Shepperd, President of Dolau W.I.

All profits will go to the Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre in Llandrindod Wells.

The Bracken Singers next performance will be at the Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells, on Wednesday March 26, when they will be entertaining the residents and visitors for the first time this year.