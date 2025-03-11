Vehicle seized in Shrewsbury after being declared as SORN but parked on public road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police Community Support Officer for Harlescott and Sundorne, Conor Browne reported the seizure yesterday (March 11).

Officers received reports of a vehicle that was parked in the Harlescott Grange area which had been declared to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) as off-road and no longer being used or parked on a public roadway.

Residents have been warned that if a vehicle is declared as SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) then it must be kept in a garage or on private land.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Following reports from members of the public, Harlescott and Sundorne Safer Neighbourhood Team have removed a vehicle that was SORN off the road that was parked on a public road in the Harlescott Grange area.

"If you are going to SORN your vehicle you need to tell DVLA and keep it in a garage or on private land or a driveway and not on the public road.

"If you have any concerns about vehicles showing no tax but are on the public road, don't hesitate to get in touch with your local Safer Neighbourhood Team."