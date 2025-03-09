Five years on: Community comes together in Shropshire for Covid-19 Day of Reflection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sunday, March 9 2025, is the Day of Reflection across the UK for the Covid-19 pandemic.

People and communities are invited to come together to mark the day in ways that feel meaningful to them.

As well as providing an opportunity to come together to remember those who lost their lives since the pandemic began, it is also an opportunity to honour the tireless work and acts of kindness shown by so many people during this unprecedented time.

In the county town, a Covid-19 commemorative sculpture by Shropshire artist Paul Kennedy is on display in Shrewsbury Abbey.

Shropshire Council leader, Lezley Picton, was joined by executive director of public health, Rachel Robinson, in the Abbey, to explain the importance of coming together in collective remembrance.

Councillor Picton said: "It seems almost incredible that it was five years ago since the Covid-19 outbreak took real hold.

"But today gives us the opportunity to think about those who passed away, to think about the impact it had on families."

Rachel Robinson added: "Today is a huge opportunity to stand here and say thanks to everybody who came and stood up and supported in response to the pandemic.

"Whether that was volunteers, whether that was staff, whether that was people in the communities."

"Those teachers, those nurses, those doctors, all of the services, our own care services - all of those people really, really helped," added Councillor Picton.

"We owe them a huge debt of gratitude."

Rachel Robinson also noted that many of us are still living with the aftermath of the pandemic, five years on.

She said: "We know that it continues to impact significantly on individuals - through long Covid, through the trauma that people went through in that period.

"[Today] is an opportunity to recognise the impact it still has."

Members of Telford & Wrekin Council gathered at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park to lay flowers in honour of the lives lost to Covid-19

In Telford, members of Telford & Wrekin Council gathered at the Covid Memorial Garden in Telford Town Park to lay flowers in honour of the lives lost to Covid-19 over the past five years.

The memorial garden, designed in partnership with bereaved families, stands as a place for contemplation and connection, offering members of the public a serene environment to sit and reflect. It is open to all who wish to visit - on memorial day and beyond - for private reflection.

Councillor Kelly Middleton said: "Over the last five years, we have lost many residents to Covid-19.

"Our community has shown incredible resilience. We faced challenges together, we supported each other, and today, we reflect on those who sadly lost their lives to during the pandemic.

“We gather not just to mourn but to celebrate the strength of our community. Particularly we want to give thanks for the relentless efforts of health and care workers, and public health staff during this time.

Together, we remember those we have lost and support each other in our shared journey forward.”